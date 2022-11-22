Qatar decision a letdown

Qatar’s invitation to fugitive Islamist evangelist Zakir Naik to give religious lectures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is disappointing. From New Delhi’s perspective, the decision was entirely avoidable, and can only be construed as misguided and insensitive. It sends a wrong message not only to India, but also to the global community. The radical preacher’s presence undermines the spirit of the beautiful game, and goes against the core values of universalism and oneness that the hugely popular football tournament seeks to represent. Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation was outlawed in 2016. Extolling terrorists, justifying suicide bombings, promoting forcible conversion, making hate speeches and money laundering are among the serious charges he and his organisation face.

The Centre claims there is overwhelming evidence about the provocative comments and references that are derogatory to other religions in Naik’s speeches and lectures. His Peace TV network is banned even in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Canada and the UK. He is one of India’s most wanted fugitives, having fled after the crackdown to Malaysia where he has permanent residency but is banned from delivering speeches after inciting hate there too. There’s more. He is suspected of influencing the perpetrators of the Colombo and Dhaka bombings. Considering the controversies surrounding him and his nefarious track record of inflammatory utterances, Doha’s decision to provide him a platform at one of the biggest sporting events is baffling.

New Delhi will expectedly be curt with Doha while raising objections at the diplomatic level, fully expressing its outrage, and not simply its concerns, over the development. Patronage to entities that are known to foment terror and take pride in declaring their intent should invite a more broad-based response. Authoritative voices worldwide need to let the host nation know about feeling let down. Naik’s extradition seems out of bounds at the present juncture. That should not stop redoubling of efforts. There’s a bigger lesson on the home front here. Action against hate speech has to be non-negotiable, no matter which religion or community an individual claims to represent.