THE Chief Minister’s claim that question papers of 14 recruitment tests that were conducted by the now-disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission were leaked is shocking, to say the least. His answer to a query in the Vidhan Sabha on the employment situation targeted the previous BJP government. Question papers were sold, he said, depriving deserving candidates of jobs. The ruling Congress faces the tough test of living up to the promise of merit-based selections through a new recruitment body. Neighbouring Haryana, too, has been rocked by recruitment scams. The question paper of even one recruitment test being leaked is bad enough, but 14 papers being similarly compromised constitutes a massive scam. An organised racket has been allowed to flourish. Over 60 persons have been arrested. Stringent penal action would set an example. The revelations about the modus operandi must lead to tying up of the loose ends in the recruitment process.

Government jobs are highly coveted in India. The rising unemployment rate and the small number of job openings mean that very few stand a chance of getting selected. Yet, no aspirant should fall into the trap of resorting to unfair means. Governments need to proclaim loud and clear the consequences of such actions. Himachal’s Leader of the Opposition is not off the mark when he says that all those seeking jobs cannot be punished for the wrong act of one person. An indefinite delay in reconducting tests and announcing results is a disservice to the aspirants. A much bigger one is the inability to ensure fair and time-bound selections.

Stringent legislation has been introduced in some states to deal with paper leak and recruitment scams. The deterrence strategy can work only if the issue is handled with seriousness. For a start, pack recruitment boards with clean, competent officers.

