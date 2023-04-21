Rein in pharma firms

In yet another instance that raises a question mark on the functioning of the drug control authorities, the Himachal Pradesh police have seized 1,160 bottles of a sedative cough syrup from a Paonta Sahib-based pharmaceutical unit, which was, notably, sealed in March 2019. It had been found to be illegally stocking intoxicants and making fake labelling material of well-known companies. That despite the suspension of its manufacturing licence, it should be clandestinely carrying on with its dubious activities points to gaping holes in the drug regulatory and control mechanisms. A collusion with some unscrupulous officials cannot be ruled out as the syrup has been available in the market.

Interestingly, the case reveals several layers of a criminal breach of the law with impunity. Firstly, the cops found the syrup bottles priced at Rs 125 each being sold for Rs 300 in the local market on the sly; they then traced them to the sealed firm, which had more such bottles unlawfully stocked. Next, it came to light that the syrup contains codeine, an opiate listed among controlled substances. How this escaped the regulators’ eye for so long is puzzling since all units using it are expected to file quarterly returns of the narcotic substance used.

Lax regulatory controls and holes in the inspection of medical and drug-making firms have been found to be a major cause of the ills that the sector is suffering from. This negligence is grave as spurious/illegal medicines play havoc with the lives of consumers and can even be fatal. Law enforcement’s reins on this critical segment must be tightened. India is known to be the pharmacy of the world. But its image is tainted by some black sheep, with cases of death linked to contaminated medicines produced in India reported regularly both at home and abroad. The drug control departments must be modernised with state-of-the-art technology and skilled manpower to intercept the defaulters on a real-time basis. The pharma firms must also step up their inhouse quality control measures. Immediate and sure action against the culprits can save people from becoming victims of this deadly fraud.