 Rein in pharma firms : The Tribune India

Rein in pharma firms

Detection of spurious medicines on real-time basis needed

Rein in pharma firms


In yet another instance that raises a question mark on the functioning of the drug control authorities, the Himachal Pradesh police have seized 1,160 bottles of a sedative cough syrup from a Paonta Sahib-based pharmaceutical unit, which was, notably, sealed in March 2019. It had been found to be illegally stocking intoxicants and making fake labelling material of well-known companies. That despite the suspension of its manufacturing licence, it should be clandestinely carrying on with its dubious activities points to gaping holes in the drug regulatory and control mechanisms. A collusion with some unscrupulous officials cannot be ruled out as the syrup has been available in the market.

Interestingly, the case reveals several layers of a criminal breach of the law with impunity. Firstly, the cops found the syrup bottles priced at Rs 125 each being sold for Rs 300 in the local market on the sly; they then traced them to the sealed firm, which had more such bottles unlawfully stocked. Next, it came to light that the syrup contains codeine, an opiate listed among controlled substances. How this escaped the regulators’ eye for so long is puzzling since all units using it are expected to file quarterly returns of the narcotic substance used.

Lax regulatory controls and holes in the inspection of medical and drug-making firms have been found to be a major cause of the ills that the sector is suffering from. This negligence is grave as spurious/illegal medicines play havoc with the lives of consumers and can even be fatal. Law enforcement’s reins on this critical segment must be tightened. India is known to be the pharmacy of the world. But its image is tainted by some black sheep, with cases of death linked to contaminated medicines produced in India reported regularly both at home and abroad. The drug control departments must be modernised with state-of-the-art technology and skilled manpower to intercept the defaulters on a real-time basis. The pharma firms must also step up their inhouse quality control measures. Immediate and sure action against the culprits can save people from becoming victims of this deadly fraud.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

2
J & K

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

4
Nation

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

5
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

6
Haryana

Residents want NOC from RWAs, neighbours mandatory for 4 floors

7
Punjab

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

8
Punjab

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

9
Himachal

Landslides hit traffic in Lahaul-Spiti

10
Nation EXPLAINER

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

Don't Miss

View All
Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine tricked
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended after G20 Summit
Amritsar

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended in Amritsar after G20 Summit

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Top News

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Army truck ambushed, 5 soldiers dead

Attack by terrorists near Poonch’s Bhimber Gali area | Assa...

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

21 years later, 67 Naroda Gam accused acquitted

11 Muslims were burnt alive in Ahmedabad locality in Feb 200...

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction, Cong to move HC

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute

Assam, Arunachal sign pact to resolve boundary dispute


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

13-bed illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 3 held

School teacher arrested for demanding nude pictures, sexual favours from Delhi woman on Instagram

Rahul Gandhi interacts with students preparing for UPSC, SSC exams in Mukherjee Nagar

Karni Sena chief Surajpal Amu’s brother hangs self to death in Oyo room in Gurugram

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137