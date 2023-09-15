 Responsible lending: RBI orders return of papers on loan settlement - The Tribune India

Responsible lending

RBI orders return of papers on loan settlement

Responsible lending


IN an initiative to ensure responsible lending, the RBI has released a slew of guidelines for various regulated entities (REs), including banks and financial institutions. Despite orders since 2003 under the Fair Practices Code to the REs to return the original documents to the customers immediately on the settlement of loans, the practice is not strictly followed. The RBI has sought to eliminate the flaws and loopholes in the policy. From December 1, the REs are mandated to return the original documents related to movable and immovable property to the customer within 30 days of the loan repayment. These directions are significant in view of the lack of clarity over the matter and divergent practices followed by the lenders. The new norms come as a relief to borrowers, who are often made to run from pillar to post, with the grievances even leading to disputes or litigation.

The RBI has stipulated that the RE would be liable to pay Rs 5,000 for each day of delay after the 30-day limit if the delay is attributed to it. In case the documents are lost, the RE would have to help the customer get a new set of papers made within 30 days and bear 50 per cent of the cost thereof. Recognising another point that may lead to the customer’s harassment, the RBI has directed that a proper procedure be laid down for returning documents to the legal heirs in case of the demise of the borrower.

In May, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had cautioned banks against aggressive growth strategies and the evergreening of loans as they lead to a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs). In loan evergreening, banks save borrowers from defaulting by giving them another loan so that bad loans do not appear as NPAs in the books. Das must be applauded for his efforts to plug the gaps in bank governance practices.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

6
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

7
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

8
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

9
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

10
India

India calls for action after video shows US cop laughing over Andhra Pradesh student's death

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM Modi

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition’s INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub Baramulla district

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

Supreme Court amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police

School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry concerns raised, CM assures quick redressal

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Car-free day at PU on Sept 22, to be observed once every month

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Hype over school uncalled for: Khaira

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced

Students of nursing , cops clash at varsity