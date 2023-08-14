Restoring trust

THE exodus of a large chunk of Gurugram’s industrial workforce following the recent communal clashes is a huge setback to this commercial hub of North India. The communal tension has not only exposed the religious fault-lines but also put the booming industry in a precarious position. At a time when New Delhi is going all out to seek more investment, the violence sends out all the wrong signals. As businesses and companies come to grips with an atmosphere of distrust, both the Haryana and the Central governments have a challenging task at hand to restore public confidence. Safety concerns need to be addressed on priority. Any delay on this count or allowing activities that could be detrimental to peace and security will adversely affect the business sentiment and the hard-won economic gains.

The spillover effect is being felt in all aspects of life. Young startups are said to be rethinking on setting up offices in the financial hub. A large number of people employed as labourers, maids, drivers, gardeners and hawkers have gone back home. Muslim migrants account for a sizeable proportion of the industrial workforce. They are now being offered bonuses to return. In Nuh, feeling unsafe, some Hindu families have decided to leave. The onus is on the administration to redouble confidence-building measures. A symbol of India’s economic ambitions, Gurugram stares at an uncertain future and urgent intervention at all levels must be made to restore communal harmony.

The Haryana Government cannot evade its responsibility. If it failed to act when it should have, now’s the time to make amends. An unbiased clampdown on anyone rousing communal passions is imperative. Rooting for harmony, the Supreme Court has made it clear that hate speech is completely unacceptable and it’s up to all communities to maintain peace. The rule of law must prevail.

#Gurugram