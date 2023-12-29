Russian partnership

SUFFICE it to say that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reassured the Kremlin that from New Delhi’s point of view, there is no attempt to alienate Russia. Also, that India’s deepening economic and security partnership with the West is not at the expense of Russia. That could explain why both Jaishankar and his counterpart Sergey Lavrov felt it necessary to highlight the special relationship. Moscow is a very valued and time-tested partner, Jaishankar, who’s on a five-day visit of the country, responded to a question on the western perception that India’s relationship with Russia is a handicap. Lavrov said the ties were built on mutual respect and not subject to political fluctuations. Inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russia, President Vladimir Putin said ties with friends were progressing despite the turbulence in the world.

A sweeping review of bilateral relations has been on the agenda. New Delhi has consistently called for an end to the hostilities in Ukraine, but has not publicly criticised Russia following the invasion. It has also resisted pressure from the US to impose sanctions, and ramped up purchase of Russian oil. Jaishankar has described Russian supplies, including fertilisers, as very big components of bilateral trade. The rupee-rouble payment mechanism, though, still has not been resolved. One reason Washington has reconciled itself to India’s stand on Russia could be that on the issue of China, it is seen as aligning itself more closely with the US. For New Delhi, it is also critical to understand that Russia’s isolation would push Putin closer to China.

An agreement has also been reached on future units of the Kudankulam nuclear power project in Tamil Nadu. It will have six reactors. Two had become operational by 2016. Lavrov has claimed tangible progress on plans to jointly produce military equipment. That could involve sustained negotiations. India has been open about diversifying arms imports and building stronger military ties for defence production.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #S Jaishankar