Safeguard students

THE incidents of sexual abuse at two educational institutions in Punjab underscore the need for measures to safeguard the students on the campuses. The gangrape of a student at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha, was reported earlier this week; in early January, several minor girls had accused a teacher of sexual harassment in a Majitha school. These crimes serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of students, particularly girls, in an environment where they should feel secure and comfortable. It is unacceptable that institutions which should serve as temples of learning and knowledge have become hunting grounds for criminal elements due to rank negligence and apathy. The revelation that the perpetrators of the Nabha college incident were outsiders who frequented the campus exposes a glaring security lapse. The absence of stringent checks and the outsourcing of security duties highlight systemic failure.

The reluctance of traumatised victims to report these crimes is a major cause for concern. Students must be encouraged to speak up and seek justice without fear of retribution or stigma. In the light of the distressing reality, it is imperative that the authorities take swift and decisive action. The district administration should reach out to colleges and schools to stop outsiders from entering their premises and to ensure the safety and wellbeing of every student. Regular safety audits and counselling sessions can help empower students. A zero-tolerance approach to crimes on the campus must be adopted.

Proactive measures must be taken to sensitise both teachers and students to the importance of campus security. Training programmes should be conducted to spur the staff to respond promptly whenever any complaint is received. The future of our society hinges on the nurturing of our youth. We cannot afford to fail them.