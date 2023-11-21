Sand mining

AFTER water, sand is arguably the most consumed natural resource. Its indiscriminate mining is a result of the ever-growing demand for construction purposes. The extraction of sand from the riverbed impacts the environment. The severity depends on the rate and methods of extraction. Without proper regulation, the effects can be catastrophic. A study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, says scientific mining along the Beas could have mitigated the damage caused by floods in Punjab during the monsoon this year. The storage capacity of the river would have been higher and the magnitude of loss suffered by the residents much less.

Illegal mining leads to the formation of ditches, which hamper the river’s flow. Policies for sustainable extraction of river sand need qualitative and quantitative data on the effects of mining. The IIT was roped in by the Punjab government to assess the variation in sediment deposits in and along rivers after the monsoon. It has suggested a regulatory mechanism that includes mapping of the riverbed by using drones. This would point out any unexpected depression. Calling for reining in the sand mafia, it has proposed digitisation of land transactions to ascertain if chunks have been purchased around the riverbanks.

Supporting research on sustainable sources of construction-grade sand is a fundamental requirement. A collaboration with the premier institute aimed at environmental preservation, infrastructure protection and an audit of the extraction of sand and other material is welcome. Where the government needs to go slow is the suggestion that Punjab has much more potential for mining sand and minerals. The priority has to be active enforcement and better management of existing authorised mining sites. Policy guidelines should insist on having an optimum distance between mining sites, depending on the width and replenishment rate of the river.

#Environment