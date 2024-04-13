School bus mishap

THE heartbreaking loss of six young lives in a school bus accident in Haryana’s Mahendragarh has laid bare grave negligence and blatant disregard for fundamental safety protocols. Distressingly, the bus, which belonged to a local private school, was operating on a day that had been declared a holiday on account of Eid. The recklessness displayed by the driver, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, caused the tragedy. The culpability extends beyond the driver; the school principal and an official have been arrested for their role in this incident.

This case not only emphasises the need for accountability but also a comprehensive review of the safety measures governing school transportation. Despite guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in 1997, it is evident that enforcement mechanisms have fallen short, allowing such tragedies to occur across the country with alarming frequency. The SC instructions, mandating experienced drivers, adherence to speed limits and stringent disciplinary action for traffic violations, must be rigorously enforced. The authorities in all states must uphold these standards to ensure the wellbeing of every child. A dedicated regulatory body should be formed to oversee school transportation. Such an entity would be responsible for monitoring compliance, conducting regular inspections and implementing corrective measures to minimise risks.

It’s incumbent upon policymakers, educators and law enforcement agencies to heed this wake-up call and take concrete steps to prevent such mishaps from recurring. The Mahendragarh case must serve as a catalyst for meaningful change, ushering in an era where the safety of children is non-negotiable. Anything less would be a disservice to the memory of innocent lives lost and a betrayal of our collective responsibility to protect vulnerable citizens.

