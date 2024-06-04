South African polls

SOUTH Africa is at a pivotal juncture following the historic 2024 election results, which have ended the African National Congress’ (ANC) three-decade dominance. The ANC, which liberated the country from apartheid and established its democratic foundations under Nelson Mandela, has failed to secure a majority for the first time since 1994. This shift signals a profound transformation in South African politics, with coalition talks set to shape the nation’s future. Widespread voter dissatisfaction, driven by high unemployment, crime, corruption and inadequate public services, contributed to the ANC’s decline. President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeking a second term, faces the daunting task of negotiating alliances with Opposition parties to form the government. His ability to address people’s concerns will be crucial in determining South Africa’s trajectory.

The Democratic Alliance, which garnered around 21 per cent of the votes, is a potential coalition partner, advocating for market-friendly reforms and privatisation. In stark contrast, parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters and Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party are pushing for radical changes, including land redistribution and nationalisation. The ANC’s choice of partners will significantly impact economic policy and investor confidence. This momentous shift offers an opportunity to reinvigorate South Africa’s democracy, potentially fostering greater accountability and responsiveness to the needs of its citizens.

The election results have significant global implications, particularly as the nation assumes the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20) later this year. The composition of the ruling coalition could have a bearing on South Africa’s international relations, given its stance on issues like the Gaza conflict and its historical ties with Russia. South Africa’s relationship with India, a key BRICS partner, could be impacted, depending on the coalition’s policies. The world will keenly observe how South Africa navigates these complexities.

