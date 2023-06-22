THE Centre’s data on the 209 drug manufacturing units being subjected to risk-based inspections for violation of safety standards is an eye-opener. Seventy-one of the firms under the scanner are based in Himachal Pradesh. In two phases of checking at 51 firms, 26 have been served show-cause notices, 11 have got stop-production orders and two are facing cancellation of licence. It’s a time of reckoning for the entire pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem in the hill state, which proliferated following announcement of a tax holiday two decades back. Brand Baddi has taken a hit and trust can be regained only through complete adherence to good manufacturing practices. Non-compliance is not an option.

The Union Health Minister’s assertion of a zero-tolerance policy on spurious medicines is reassuring but may not be enough to assuage concerns — both in the global and domestic markets. Repeated red flags over Indian cough syrups and medicines have resulted in the much-needed crackdown. At the national level, 71 firms have been issued show-cause notices and 18 closed. The chinks in the drug regulatory mechanism are obvious. The heightened surveillance measures are still no guarantee of compliance with quality norms and effective enforcement. An overhaul of the regulatory structure is imperative, including bringing transparency in its functioning and making public the findings. Equally vital is the upgradation of drug testing facilities. The absence of a well-equipped laboratory in Himachal blunts the fight against spurious drugs.

The tag of being the pharmacy of the world adds to the responsibility. Wilfully compromising public health is a criminal act. With cough syrups worth $17.6 billion being exported in 2022-23 and being the largest provider of generic drugs globally, India cannot afford an iota of laxity. Having tighter controls, such as mandatory tests for cough syrups before they are exported from June 1, is the right approach.