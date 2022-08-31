Suicides by the poor

The suicide statistics in the country reflect the poignant story of daily-wage earners giving out a cry for help. This category comprises a highly disproportionate and distressing 25.6 per cent of all suicide victims in 2021, as per the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau. Their pitiable state is further highlighted by the fact that the graph of daily wagers taking their own lives has steadily risen in the past few years — from 15,735 in 2014 to 37,666 in 2020 and 42,004 in 2021. This shocking trend, sadly, underscores an acute paucity of empathy for the poor and marginalised sections.

As per a recent NITI Aayog report, 85 per cent of the workforce in India is employed in the informal sector. Though these workers toil hard to make both ends meet, policies meant to protect them and their rights — which have been in place for decades — have been ineffective in lifting them out of the quagmire of poverty. Labour laws ensuring minimum wages and other perks for this sector have been in existence for decades, but they are hardly implemented. Rather, there have been scams galore of the siphoning of funds meant for the needy. The underprivileged continue to be exploited by the rich and mighty. The menace of bonded and child labour still rears its ugly head. The daily workers’ dire straits were best manifested during the Covid-induced lockdown when the sudden loss of jobs exposed their vulnerability and near-zero social security.

Caught in an embarrassing situation, the government floated a scheme ensuring a certain amount in the daily wagers’ bank accounts and basic food items for them. But all intended beneficiaries were not covered as the scheme hit the obstacles of illiteracy and digital divide. These hurdles also debar chunks of unorganised sector workers from claiming benefits as they are unable to access the e-Shram portal which has been set up for them. Lakhs of deserving destitute are denied even their doles. Their worsening woes, evident from the suicide rate, point to the grim fact that many daily wagers have been virtually left to fend for themselves. Governmental brainstorming to alleviate their plight is needed.