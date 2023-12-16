AMID an uproar over a massive security breach in the Lok Sabha, 14 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Parliament on the charge of disrupting House proceedings. The drastic step was avoidable; it threatens to derail the ongoing winter session, which is scheduled to conclude next week. The government has asked the Opposition not to politicise the ‘grave national issue’, while the Congress and other parties are demanding a statement from the Home Minister on the pandemonium caused in the Lok Sabha by a couple of intruders on December 13.

The security of the new Parliament complex concerns not only the lawmakers but also the entire nation. It requires a thorough discussion involving the government and the Opposition to work out foolproof correctives. The suspension of MPs for the remainder of the session reeks of an evasive approach on the part of the government. Such a measure needs to be resorted to sparingly and proportionately. When lawmakers are suspended at the drop of a hat, the focus inevitably shifts to their protests against alleged injustice and ‘murder of democracy’. This precludes a meaningful dialogue and undermines Parliament’s significance as a forum for debate on matters of national and public interest.

Right or wrong, Indian politicians have always been known for making noise. High decibel levels are the norm in Parliament. It’s true that all MPs are constitutionally bound to maintain the dignity, sanctity and decorum of Parliament. But as long as they don’t cross the line of decency, they should be allowed to have their say in the House. Mere raising of slogans is not a valid reason to show them the door. Instead of a knee-jerk reaction, the priority should be to ensure that the business of the House is transacted smoothly. Repeated disruptions and suspensions are bad news for the productivity of any House session; they also bode ill for parliamentary democracy.

