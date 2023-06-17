SCIENTISTS and researchers are agog at the creation of the world’s first human synthetic embryo models — embryos developed not from the union of sperms and eggs, but using embryonic stem cells in a lab. This groundbreaking advancement is exciting as the synthetic embryo holds the promise of shedding light on the hitherto ‘black box’ period of the development of the foetus. It is so called because scientists are legally allowed to cultivate human embryos in the lab only up to a limit of 14 days. While acknowledging that their finding is yet to be appraised by peers and a lot more study needs to be done to know the full spectrum of the prospects, researchers at the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology, who together created the embryo-like structure, say that it can help humankind understand genetic diseases and biological causes of recurrent miscarriages.

But, more importantly, the development raises moral and ethical questions about the making of human embryos, especially beyond the 14-day period. Last year, Israel’s Weizmann Institute implanted embryo-like models made from stem cells of mice into a female mouse’s womb; a similar experiment in China on monkeys failed. However, their synthetic models had developed features such as an intestinal tract, the initial stages of brain cell development and a beating heart.

The latest breakthrough does raise the possibility of further research into the subject one day leading to the development of a living creature out of the synthetic embryo. It makes a strong case for stringent legislation to curb malpractices. The importance of advancements in research cannot be overestimated, but the related ethical and legal issues should be addressed on priority, considering all the ramifications.