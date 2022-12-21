 Terror activity drops : The Tribune India

Terror activity drops

Amid challenges, a flicker of hope in J&K

THE targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir this year have been a setback for efforts to usher in a new chapter of peace and reconciliation. That said, the decline in terror incidents is significant. An atmosphere of relative calm has kindled hope, best illustrated by the uninterrupted school sessions, a rarity in the erstwhile state. After decades of violence, a new generation is getting a feel of normalcy. It’s heartwarming, to say the least. That’s the positive aspect. The Centre says 123 terror incidents were reported in the UT until November 30 this year, down from 229 in 2021. It’s a marked drop that signifies that the security grid has gained a firm control. Sustained and focused anti-terror operations are showing results. A terror incident taking place practically every third day is still worrying. Past experience has shown that any loosening of the grip can prove to be counterproductive very quickly.

Pakistan has opened a new frontier with its drone-driven activities, engaging border forces 24x7. Desperate attempts are also being made to bring the neighbouring Punjab within the ambit of its narco-terror designs. Engaging hybrid terrorists and small-time criminals is the latest strategy being adopted. To counter the threat, an enhanced synergy between security and intelligence agencies as well as a collaborative engagement with the Army and the BSF should be ensured. A decisive change has been brought about through the crackdown on terror funding. The frequent raids on the collaborators, based on specific information, amply demonstrate the zero-tolerance strategy. The Centre claims it has achieved a 94 per cent conviction rate in such cases.

With the delimitation process completed, the announcement of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is eagerly awaited. A return to the democratic process is important. A sense of belonging cannot be nurtured without giving people the power to make choices, to list their grievances, to be heard. Empowering the citizen is vital.

