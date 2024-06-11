Terror attack in J&K

THE tragic incident in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, where a bus carrying pilgrims was attacked by terrorists, resulting in the loss of nine lives, underscores a renewed and disturbing wave of terror in the region. The attackers, armed with AK-47s and M4 carbines, targeted the bus driver, causing the vehicle to plunge into a gorge. Intelligence reports indicate a shift from local to foreign terrorism in the Valley, with nearly 80 foreign terrorists currently operating in the area. This poses a significant challenge for security forces, as the foreign elements bring a new level of sophistication and brutality. The use of advanced weaponry in the Reasi attack is an indicator of this escalating threat. The broader implications of this attack are profound as it disrupts the peace and stability of J&K and also instils fear among local residents and visitors.

Even as the swift deployment of security forces and the launch of a comprehensive search operation demonstrate a proactive approach, the incident calls for a deeper examination of security protocols, especially in vulnerable areas frequented by civilians. The recent uptick in terrorist activities, including ambushes on military vehicles and attacks on civilians, signals a strategic effort by terrorist groups to destabilise the region and undermine the government’s efforts to restore normalcy, including the democratic process. In this challenging environment, the role of local communities and village defence guards becomes crucial. Their prompt efforts to rescue bus victims underline the need to strengthen community-based mechanisms as they can serve as a vital line of defence against attacks.

As J&K navigates these turbulent times, the government must enhance security measures and foster a sense of unity and resilience among the populace. Terrorism must not be allowed to derail the aspirations of the local people.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Reasi