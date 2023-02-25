The new depths

CONGRESS leader Pawan Khera’s apology for his objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister cannot wipe away the degeneration and degradation of political discourse in the country. Leaders of every party have been bitten by the bug to go one notch down in brusque and boorish behaviour. Political careers seem to hinge on the capacity to abuse the political adversary and pass derogatory remarks, as if a prize awaits for showing your worst self. The normalisation of uncivilised conduct has set the bar so low that crossing the line does not prick the conscience. Each new day brings a sickening personal barb being hurled, followed by the routine one-liner that the party distances itself from the comments made. All is soon forgotten, till another leader tries to steal the limelight with another deep dive into depravity.

What Khera said is unacceptable and the ruling dispensation is well within its rights to take him on. But the methods chosen and the strong-arm tactics put to use make a mockery of the rule of law. Khera was deplaned at the IGI Airport moments before take-off and arrested by the Assam Police. The action taken against the Opposition leader only highlights another facet of the competitive muscularity and brazenness that have come to define the deeply polarised polity. For every instance of unwarranted high-handedness, past episodes are dug up. Because one party or a leader in such and such a year did this to us, so will we. The change has to come from the top — when they stop, the rest will too. When they admonish, the rank and file will fall in line. Very soon, all the parties will have to mend their ways.

Taking his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in 2021, the Prime Minister joked with the nursing staff whether they were planning to use a special thick needle as politicians were known to be very thick-skinned. That does hold true for most. If only a dose of basic decency could be injected into the body politic.