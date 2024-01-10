Tourism pitch

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s recent trip to Lakshadweep has turned the spotlight on this beautiful and serene Union Territory, which is an archipelago of 36 islands. As the PM went snorkelling amidst the spellbindingly picturesque beaches, online searches from across the globe for this destination spiralled wildly, even beating the craze normally seen for the neighbouring Maldives. And the controversy over the derogatory remarks made by three Maldives ministers, who perceived a threat from Lakshadweep to their country’s tourism sector, further fuelled curiosity about the UT. The #ExploreIndianIslands slogan got a massive shot in the arm as celebrities joined the call for tapping our own tourism potential.

The time is ripe for the Lakshadweep administration to rouse itself from slumber and make the most of this opportunity to become a favoured destination for domestic and foreign tourists. It needs to focus on the boxes that travellers tick as they set out to soak in the natural beauty of a place as well as savour its hospitality. This sudden interest in the captivating islands could unleash a boom in the local economy, with a corresponding uptick in business opportunities for the locals.

The policies imposing curbs on tourists — what they can imbibe and where they can travel — are proving to be stumbling blocks for holidaymakers. These need to be reviewed and misconceptions about the islands dispelled. At the same time, in order to compete with the Maldives — which has perfected its tourism industry over the past few decades — the authorities will have to revamp infrastructure, right from easier connectivity to the islands to providing world-class hotels and resorts.

