Toxic waste disposal

THE incessant burning of toxic industrial waste at Khori Khurd and Khori Kalan villages of Nuh in Haryana, bordering Rajasthan’s industrial town of Bhiwadi, paints a grim picture of environmental degradation and human suffering. Sadly, for over a decade, despite complaints to the authorities, the nearly 2,500 households of the twin villages have been enduring the suffocating fumes emanating from chemicals that are illegally disposed of, turning their homes into a hazardous gas chamber as hundreds of tonnes of chemical waste are brought to these sites and set afire every night. Their plight reflects the apathy of the authorities. The distressing accounts of a surge in chronic thoracic, pulmonary and ophthalmic ailments among children and elders underscore the urgent need to intervene. The adverse consequences extend to wildlife and crops, amplifying the ecological crisis.

Haryana has been at loggerheads with Rajasthan over the illegal discharge of industrial waste into Nuh. The failure to enforce regulations and curb illegal dumping activities points to a systemic disregard for the welfare of marginalised communities. The Central Government, along with state and local authorities, must take steps to shut down the illegal disposal units, impose stringent penalties on the violators and implement comprehensive remedial measures to mitigate the long-term effects of contamination.

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) intervention could be crucial in ensuring accountability and a swift resolution of this problem. By taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the NGT can mobilise resources and expertise to expedite corrective efforts and provide much-needed relief to the affected people. The special medical camps organised following the Nuh District and Sessions Court’s order to the health authorities to assess the impact of waste fires are a welcome initiative.

