Train horror

THE latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau shows that crime against women rose by 15.3 per cent in 2021 from the previous year. While an increase in case numbers in state police data could be indicative of the launch of initiatives like e-FIR or women helpdesks that encourage reporting of crime, there is no denying that for every case that is filed, there could be several that are not registered or simply go unreported. A manifestation of the daily horror women are subjected to, and have to be mindful of at all times, is the death of a 30-year-old woman near Haryana’s Tohana railway station. While travelling with her nine-year-old son, she was allegedly thrown out of a running train for fighting back a man who tried to molest her. The case demands a fast-track trial of the 28-year-old accused, a drug addict who has been arrested.

Sexual violence is pervasive in India. Patriarchal mindsets, misogynistic practices and the deeply embedded social and gender inequalities are the reality for most women. Sexist and survivor-blaming remarks by those in positions of power only make it worse, aiding in normalisation of violence against women. The enactment of stronger laws after the December 2012 gangrape in Delhi, that provide for a wider definition of rape and for more stringent punishment, has not reduced the incidence of rape. Since the magnitude of punishment has failed to act as a deterrent, what could make a difference is the certainty of punishment. That is an area for law enforcement to seriously focus on.

There is strong reason to come up with new mitigating mechanisms that address social norms and power imbalances. One such initiative could be to involve boys and men in becoming agents of change. That would require having a structured dialogue right from the school level. Sexual harassment, use of abusive language that objectifies women, violation of their rights and gender parity have to become topics of daily discussion.