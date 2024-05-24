THE plight of Indian students — largely medicos — trapped in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, highlights a crisis that demands immediate attention and action. Over 15,000 Indian students, including about 2,000 from Punjab and Haryana, find themselves in dire straits due to a recent surge in mob violence targeting foreigners. Reports of some youngsters surviving on tea and cucumbers and facing threats when attempting to procure food paint a grim picture. The fear is palpable and justified, given the physical assaults and harassment some students have endured in Bishkek. Their misery is compounded by landlords demanding exorbitant rents and an inability to safely access essential services.

While the Indian Embassy and Kyrgyz authorities claim that the situation has normalised, these reassurances ring hollow in view of the experiences of the students. Videos and pleas on social media starkly contrast with official statements, indicating a disconnect between the ground reality and diplomatic communication. The response from New Delhi has been slow and inadequate. The Embassy’s advice to the pupils to remain vigilant and assurances of normalcy do little to remove the immediate dangers faced by them. Meanwhile, the Kyrgyz universities’ move to switch to online classes is a welcome step, but it does not address the physical threats and psychological trauma the students are facing.

The onus is on the Indian government to prioritise the safe evacuation of its citizens by organising special flights and ensuring a secure passage to the airport, something that the medical students are currently unable to do on their own due to the hostile environment. The Indian authorities must engage in a diplomatic dialogue with Kyrgyzstan for the safety of foreign students and to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Saving the lives of thousands of young Indians must be the nation’s priority.