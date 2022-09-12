Trekking tragedies

Even as the majestic mountains of Himachal Pradesh continue to draw both professional trekkers and tourists looking for a challenge or an adventure, incidents of fatal mishaps during trekking expeditions remain a bane. Despite its stated intentions of putting in a regulatory framework and a system of warnings to curb such incidents, the state has had to mostly resort to knee-jerk reactions after precious lives are lost — which, sadly, are frequent occurrences in these tricky terrains. In the latest ‘action’ taken is the government order restricting treks above 15,000 feet from September 15. It has, not surprisingly, come in the wake of criticism over last week’s death of a climber in Kinnaur and reports of four missing trekkers (later traced) in Kullu.

The order begs the question as to why the state government has not yet taken long-term restrictive measures. Last November, after several deaths, it had decided to map various routes and classify them as red, orange and green and also develop an app on which all those embarking on treks would have to mandatorily get themselves registered. The mapping would identify the treks as ‘arduous’, ‘average’ and ‘easy’ to help the tourists choose as per their endurance level and also assist travel agents — who must all be licensed — in planning for their clientele. However, the use of technology to enable the authorities to get details of the trekkers, keep track of them and quickly respond in emergency situations remains a work in progress. Giving timely warnings of inclement weather, vital for the climbers’ safety, is another challenge.

Then, of course, the trekking enthusiasts themselves also need to assiduously follow all rules and take every precaution. Compromising on costs in respect of hiring experienced local guides or ensuring quality safety gear and help during a crisis can make the difference between life and death. These preventive measures can lead to a prompt response from rescue teams, such as those of the ITBP. There have been some heroically encouraging tales of injured mountaineers having been evacuated to hospitals. A foolproof mechanism connecting all the dots should be in place soon. Surely, it’s not an insurmountable task.