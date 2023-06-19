Tri-service integration

THE Army, Air Force and Navy agreeing to a common assessment format for posting officers holding two-star and three-star ranks to tri-service organisations marks another step forward in the joint theatre command rollout plans. A common annual confidential report (ACR) would be a distinct shift from the current selection system that is based on parent service-specific parameters. The decision aims to bring synergy in the appraisal and appointment system. Extending the arrangement to other ranks would depend on its implementation.

After the Andaman and Nicobar Command, Strategic Forces Command and the Chief of Defence Staff-led Department of Military Affairs (DMA), the Defence Space Agency and Defence Cyber Agency are the newest tri-service organisations. A uniform ACR points to progress in the strategy to rely on theatre commands, populated from all three services, to enhance war-fighting capabilities. Bringing commonality in procedures is expected to contribute to jointness and integration. Its importance can be gauged from the fact that in comparison with the Army, the number of equivalent rank officers gets reduced significantly in the Air Force and Navy. The recent initiation of cross-services postings will mean that even the reviewing officers could be from a different service. A Bill in Parliament envisages providing disciplinary powers to the Commanders heading tri-service organisations.

The core idea behind joint theatre commands is the integration of different branches of the military. Pooling resources and improving efficiency are the mandate of the DMA as it eyes restructuring of 17 military commands. An intense debate continues on the pros and cons. Critics warn of doubtful outcomes and an increase in military spending. Proponents talk of the dire need for change and better utilisation of scarce resources. A phased, broad timeline of restructuring appears to be the correct approach, backed by a robust push for a defence-industrial manufacturing complex.