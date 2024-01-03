THE truckers’ strike in protest against a new penal provision for hit-and-run cases triggered panic buying at fuel stations in many parts of the country, besides causing widespread disruption to vehicular movement. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which has replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and flee without informing the police or any official of the administration can face punishment of up to 10 years in prison or a fine of Rs 7 lakh. The protesters demanded that the Union government should reconsider or withdraw the ‘harsh’ provision. The strike was called off after an assurance by the government that their concerns would be addressed.

Hit-and-run fatalities accounted for 18 per cent of the road mishap deaths in India in 2022, according to the annual report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. A total of 30,486 people lost their lives in these accidents in 2022, compared to 25,938 in 2021. The number of hit-and-run mishaps rose from 57,415 to 67,387 during this period. In October last year, the Supreme Court had favoured higher compensation for hit-and-run deaths, observing that the State was mainly to be blamed for failing to identify the erring vehicle.

The new provision is aimed at reducing the number of such mishaps (and the consequent deaths) by having a deterrent effect on the drivers. However, the law needs to be complemented by a nationwide training and awareness programme that lays stress on lane discipline and adherence to traffic rules. This is especially important for drivers of trucks and other heavy vehicles who spend long hours on the highways. It is not uncommon to see lumbering trucks in the lanes meant for fast-moving traffic. ‘Lane driving is sane driving’ should not merely remain a catchy slogan; it must become the norm for all motorists. Rather than succumbing to pressure exerted by truckers and transporters, the government should encourage discipline on the roads through a sustained campaign all year round.