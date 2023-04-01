 Trump’s indictment : The Tribune India

Trump’s indictment

Imperative for US authorities to prevent anarchic violence

Trump’s indictment

IN a dubious distinction, Donald Trump has become the first US President, sitting or former, to face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him over hush money payment to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. - File photo



IN a dubious distinction, Donald Trump has become the first US President, sitting or former, to face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him over hush money payment to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. The specific charges against Trump have not yet been made public as the indictment is under seal as of now, even as there are reports that he faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud, including falsification of payment records. Trump, a frontrunner to be the Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election, has pleaded innocence, terming the indictment ‘political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.’

The development comes five years after it was reported that Trump had arranged a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to buy her silence about a sexual encounter she claimed to have had with him in 2006. The transaction, made weeks before the presidential election, was allegedly in violation of the poll campaign finance rules as it was falsely recorded under the head, ‘for legal services’. Trump has repeatedly called it a ‘simple private transaction’ and delinked it from campaign contributions.

The latest reversal has cast a cloud over Trump’s 2024 presidential prospects. He is already facing multiple investigations into allegations that he tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia; played an abettor’s role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters; and retained classified documents even after demitting office. The 2020 electoral outcome had revealed Trump as a sore loser who had no qualms about inciting his loyalists to indulge in seditious activities. A month ago, he called for nationwide protests in anticipation of the Manhattan grand jury’s adverse decision. With the mercurial ex-President playing the victim card, it will be a challenge for the US authorities to ensure that the legal proceedings are conducted peacefully. There is a high likelihood of a violent backlash. The world will get to know soon whether the US has learnt a lesson from the Capitol mayhem, which remains a hard-to-erase blot on American democracy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

4
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin engineer to head NASA’s newly-established Moon to Mars Programme

10
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands