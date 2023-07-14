Trusting citizens

AS the name suggests, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, envisages reposing faith in the citizens by decriminalising a large number of minor offences, many of them dating back to the British era, which was marked by mistrust. With the Union Cabinet approving several amendments proposed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the Bill is expected to be taken up in Parliament’s upcoming Monsoon Session. As the arc of the changes sweeps across 183 provisions in 42 laws administered by 19 ministries, a redefined regulatory regime is in the offing. The Bill aims to set the ball rolling for boosting the ease of living and ease of doing business.

These commendable goals are hoped to be attained primarily by doing away with jail terms for non-heinous crimes and increasing the monetary penalties to promote deterrence. The JPC report, compiled after a scrutiny of the matter, was tabled in Parliament in March. It covers a vast array of legislations needing modifications, including those pertaining to the departments of food, agriculture, finance, commerce, IT, pharmacy, transport, roads, housing and environment. The easing of regulations attracting incarceration over minor or procedural lapses would not only encourage people to go about their businesses without fear, but also address the malady of corruption. The number of cases of harassment of people by the State over trivial issues is also likely to go down.

Significantly, the JPC has also recommended that the legislative provisions be amended with retrospective effect. It would lead to much-needed reduction in the backlog of cases. The huge pendency of legal proceedings would substantially reduce due to the proposed decriminalisation of various offences. As suggested by the panel, the states would do well to follow the Centre in this regard.