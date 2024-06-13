 Two good for Naidu: Andhra CM a key stakeholder in Modi govt - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Two good for Naidu

Andhra CM a key stakeholder in Modi govt

Two good for Naidu

IT’s a ‘best of both worlds’ situation for Chandrababu Naidu. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo has not only become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, he has also emerged as a key stakeholder in the BJP-led government at the Centre. - File photo



IT’s a ‘best of both worlds’ situation for Chandrababu Naidu. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo has not only become the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time, he has also emerged as a key stakeholder in the BJP-led government at the Centre. On Wednesday, he took oath as CM in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. The alliance comprising the TDP, the BJP and the Janasena Party recorded a landslide victory in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the southern state recently, winning 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats and 164 of the 175 Assembly seats. Notably, the TDP alone has the majority in the Andhra House with 135 MLAs.

Naidu’s enviable status in the scheme of things has led to speculation that he might press Modi to walk the talk on granting special category status (SCS) to AP. The Congress has already upped the ante against the PM, saying that he has failed to fulfil the promise made in this regard in Tirupati in March 2014. The basis of Andhra’s demand for SCS is the loss of revenue attributed to the state’s bifurcation, which led to the formation of Telangana under the AP Reorganisation Act in February 2014. Another NDA-ruled state, Bihar, is also demanding this status, with CM Nitish Kumar’s cabinet having passed a resolution in November 2023. The stability of the Modi 3.0 government will hinge a lot on how far Naidu and Nitish will go for the sake of their respective states.

In contrast, things are pretty simple and straightforward for the BJP in Odisha, where tribal leader Mohan Charan Majhi has taken oath as the party’s first CM in that state. The saffron party ended the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal’s long reign with an impressive win in the recent Assembly elections. The challenge for Majhi would be to sustain the momentum of development that Odisha witnessed when Naveen was at the helm.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Andhra Pradesh #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

2
India

Woman plots 'supari' killing of father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property, stages it as hit-and-run case

3
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

4
Amritsar

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

5
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

6
Jalandhar

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

7
Trending

‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will...’: Social media users spark outrage as ticketless passengers overcrowd Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

8
J & K

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

9
Entertainment

‘I do not…’: Here is what Karan Johar said about Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF woman constable

10
Sports

‘Blatant cheating’: Indian football fans outraged after controversial referee decision in FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Qatar

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire

Over 40 Indians among 49 dead in Kuwait building fire

Most of them workers from Kerala | Govt rushes MoS to extend...

Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes ~1L cr for Amravati project

Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project

Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises

Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha CM

Mohan Charan Majhi sworn in as Odisha CM

Punjab CM Mann meets Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Punjab CM Mann meets Delhi CM Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Himachal Pradesh dam levels up as May heat hastens glacier melt

Himachal Pradesh dam levels up as May heat hastens glacier melt


Cities

View All

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Crematorium plans: Rs 30 lakh for upkeep of meditation centre, Rs 50 lakh for landscaping

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

Water woes in Morni area: Panchkula District Administration to rejuvenate, repair bawris

Chandigarh releases provisional common merit list for class XI admissions

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Delhi's max temp settles at 44.7 deg C, monsoon to arrive by June end

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

63 cases of use of unfair means but no paper leak; NEET-UG sanctity not compromised: NTA officials

NTA to move Supreme Court for transfer of petitions against 'irregularities' in NEET-UG exam from different HCs

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Jalandhar MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

Kulwinder Kaur has no remorse for slapping Kangana Ranaut, says brother

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: BKU members back CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held