US vetoes resolution

THE UN Security Council failed to recommend full UN membership for Palestine because the draft resolution was vetoed by the US last week. The resolution, introduced by Algeria, met with widespread support, with 12 of the 15 members voting in favour. The draft thus had crossed the threshold of nine votes for it to be approved. But the US used its veto power, arguing that this was a matter for direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine. If the resolution had been passed, it would have gone to the 193-member UN General Assembly, where it would have sailed through because about 140 of its members recognise the state of Palestine.

The push for Palestine’s full membership came six months after Israel launched an all-out assault on Gaza, causing unspeakable misery to civilians. Peace could have got a chance with Palestine’s inclusion, but the Western powers’ carte blanche to Israel to inflict injustice with impunity will make it unattainable. A renewed effort to facilitate the two-state solution is the only option to end the dehumanisation of Palestinians.

The US argument that there should be direct Israeli-Palestinian talks won’t work. Successive hardline governments in Israel have steadfastly refused to negotiate. Palestine is already a non-member observer state, which enables it to participate in proceedings of UN bodies, but not cast its vote. The US unwillingness to fulfil the aspirations of the Palestinian people allows Israel to avoid a political solution and provides it with the licence to continue with its depredations. Palestine’s flag does fly outside the UN headquarters, but it is slightly separated from the flags of other countries due to the state’s observer status. In the interests of peace, this distance must be reduced.

