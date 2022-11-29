Usha as IOA chief

In September, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was issued a final warning to resolve governance issues or face suspension. It was given time till December by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to conduct elections. The unfolding of events had a familiar ring to it. Sports federations in the country are considered a playground for political heavyweights or administrators backed by them, with unusual stamina to hold on to power. PT Usha emerging as the sole candidate for the IOA president’s post in the election due on December 10 heralds a new era in Indian sports administration. The legendary athlete will be the first female, first Olympian and first international medallist to head the IOA in its 95-year history. The four-time Asian Games champion, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, has a lot riding on her.

Courts have been pushing for the inclusion of athletes in decision-making bodies. The National Sports Code and IOC Charter also mandate having sportspersons at the forefront of administration. The IOA elections are being held under the supervision of SC-appointed retired apex court judge L Nageswara Rao. He prepared the new constitution for the umbrella body that runs sports in the country. The 77-member strong electoral college has nearly 25 per cent former athletes, and more women members (39) than men (38). Under Usha, the IOA will have a completely new look. It's a welcome change, and also a huge responsibility. How the team makes use of the opportunity will be keenly observed. It should not be reduced to mere optics.

The selection of eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, including Usha, to be a part of the electoral college is another positive development. Recently, former footballer Kalyan Chaubey was elected the All India Football Federation president and hockey star Dilip Tirkey that of Hockey India. Players of repute at the helm, the contention is, bring a unique perspective and insight. It's added pressure, too. Administration is an entirely different ball game.