Watershed Vikrant

THE commissioning of India’s first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant marks the dawn of a new era for the Navy. A historic milestone for the ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector, it will serve as a source of inspiration for future big-ticket projects in the domestic domain. Described by PM Modi as ‘a floating airfield, a floating town’, the aircraft carrier has propelled India into the select band of countries which possess the capability to develop such huge vessels. The induction of INS Vikrant into the Navy is a special and unforgettable event as it comes less than three weeks after the country completed 75 years of Independence. It’s no doubt the crowning moment of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Befittingly, INS Vikrant is named after its predecessor, which had played a key role in the naval blockade of East Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Over five decades later, the Indian Navy faces

a whole new set of challenges. China is busy flexing its muscles in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), as exemplified by the recent Yuan Wang 5 episode. INS Vikrant is expected to put India’s naval force, now gifted with a new ensign, on a firm footing in the choppy waters. India’s stature as a responsible naval power is buttressed by its commitment to ensuring a ‘free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific’ and helping out IOR nations under Mission SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). The naval exercises carried out by India along with fellow Quad nations (the US, Australia and Japan) are also giving China a run for its money on the high seas.

A maritime landmark had been recorded last month too when US ship Charles Drew docked at the Kattupalli shipyard in Tamil Nadu for repairs. India is clearly on course to establish itself as an attractive international destination for cost-effective repair and maintenance of ships. The shipyard industry’s performance is bringing India closer to realising the ‘Make for the World’ goal. It’s imperative to maintain the massive momentum created by INS Vikrant to maximise our naval gains.