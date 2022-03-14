With or without PhD

There is sound reasoning to the argument that a doctoral thesis should be pursued not out of compulsion, but because of curiosity and passion for a deep dive into the subject. Equating quality teaching with a PhD degree and insisting on it for the selection of teachers, while making it mandatory for those already working, though, is a perception that has inherent flaws. Encouraging academic research is important, but making a doctoral degree — that, too, given the abysmal absence of any standardisation in the country —the sole marker of scholarship and being a good, effective teacher is far-fetched and impractical. The decision of the University Grants Commission to rope in industry experts and professionals to teach in central universities by doing away with the mandatory PhD requirement is, thus, a step in the right direction.

Earlier, a PhD degree was to be made mandatory for teaching positions in universities from July 2021. The date has been extended to next year because of Covid-19. A debate, though, continues to rage over the sanctity of the notion that this degree provides the essential credentials for a teaching job, not the attributes of knowledge and the way of imparting it, and a sharp, critical mind. That those with research degrees can do wonders in a classroom is a conclusion that merits serious analysis and rethinking. Many may be good teachers but poor researchers, or the other way round.

Higher education can achieve little from forcing doctoral studies. Unethical practices such as ghost-writing, plagiarism and substandard output are already widespread. Diluted in the process is the key objective of research — to contribute new insights and understanding, and break fresh ground. Instead, what is being promoted is a panic-stricken race to somehow acquire a degree, minus any motivation or purpose. Even the National Eligibility Test is rendered irrelevant. The PhD compliance prescription defeats any gains that might have been imagined originally.