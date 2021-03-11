Women bag top spots

THAT the top three positions in the 2021 UPSC Civil Services exam have been secured by women candidates – a first after a gap of seven years – is just one of the heartwarming features thrown up by the results. Equally impressive is that the mix of women and men acing the tough test to take places on the executive high table comprises an interesting array of youngsters from humble backgrounds, trumping their more privileged peers by dint of hard work, and making the services truly inclusive and representative of our diverse and myriad spectrum.

And, their individual sensitivities towards problems ailing the country show that along with their minds, their hearts, too, are in tune with the pulse of the issues in need of special attention and correction. If Shruti Sharma, the topper from Delhi, is keen on improving the state of education, health and women’s empowerment, Kolkata’s Ankita Aggarwal (ranked second) wants to uplift the condition of women and underprivileged children. Even as tackling similar issues is her goal, third ranker Gamini Singla brings with her a mirror to the problems assailing remote and interior areas of the country as she hails from the small town of Sunam and lives in Anandpur Sahib, both in Punjab. Coming from a village in Muktsar Sahib and son of a farmer, Jaspinder Singh Bhullar (33rd position) is the other child of Punjab who has impressively defied the odds and is best equipped to add value to bringing about a real change in the countryside. Similarly commendable is Hindi-medium topper Ravi Kumar Sihag from Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar (AIR 18) as he reflects a deep connect with the ground.

This kaleidoscopic amalgam definitely holds promise for better and honest administration and governance in the country. One fervently hopes that the aims held so loftily by these bright young aspirants today remain strong enough for them to resist corruption and other dark temptations normally associated with the positions of power that they all are set to occupy. We could do with a set of idealistic public servants, devoid of airs.