Wooing Himachal voters

IN 1992, when the US was experiencing an economic recession, presidential candidate Bill Clinton’s advisers coined a winning catchphrase — ‘It’s the economy, stupid’ — that reflected the mood on the ground. In Himachal Pradesh, too, the election buzz is centred round the soaring inflation, joblessness, apple growers’ woes and benefits to government employees. As the political parties confront the restive voters, the expansive lists of promises are aimed at catering to their concerns. A common feature of the manifestoes is a liberal dose of creative writing. Deftly bypassed is any talk of the financial implications of some impossible assurances and how the parties intend to fund the grandiose plans.

Sensing the anti-incumbency against the BJP in a state where the electorate traditionally votes out governments every five years, the Congress’ manifesto reads like a dream wishlist. Titled ‘Himachal, Himachaliyat aur Hum’, it promises to fill one lakh vacancies, give arrears to employees and regularise the services of those on contract. The centrepiece is the pledge to restore the old pension scheme. The costly proposition is a web of procedural hurdles. The BJP has avoided a commitment on the issue, but has assured a better deal for the serving staff. Its ‘Sankalp Patra’ promises to implement the Uniform Civil Code, hoping it pays dividend, like in Uttarakhand. The BJP also seeks to provide eight lakh jobs, an admission that unemployment is a key unresolved issue even after five years of its rule.

The freebie juggernaut rolls on, even for the BJP. It already offers 125 units’ power subsidy, and proposes Rs 3,000 per year for farmers in addition to Rs 6,000 being credited annually. It has assured free transport for students of government institutions and interest-free loans for women for setting up homestays. The Congress says it will provide 300 units’ free power and Rs 1,500 a month to women aged 18 to 60 years. AAP’s six guarantees include an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 and free travel to religious places for senior citizens. HP’s voters know their politics and politicians. They will punch in their verdict on November 12.