 World against terror : The Tribune India

World against terror

Global effort a must to demolish terror networks

World against terror

Photo for representation. iStock file photo



Amonth after Pakistan was removed from the ‘Grey List’ of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money-laundering and terror financing watchdog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a ‘cost’ to be imposed on countries that support terrorism. Speaking at an international ministerial conference — ‘No Money for Terror’ — on terrorism financing in Delhi, Modi said: ‘Certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer political, ideological and financial support to them.’ He added that a cost must also be imposed on ‘organisations and individuals which try to create sympathy for terrorists’.

Modi was referring, obviously, to Pakistan and its unabated fostering of terrorists to be used against India. Terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, among others, remain active in J&K. Though the National Investigating Agency director has said there has been a ‘huge reduction’ in terror activities in all ‘theatres of conflicts’ in India, including J&K, he has warned that social media platforms are being used ‘for raising finances which are being used in terror activities’. It is clear that Pakistan has not dismantled its terror infrastructure, though it may have been put in the slow mode to exit the FATF grey list.

Modi also made a reference to China when he said ‘sometimes, there are indirect arguments made in support of terrorism to block actions against terrorists’. Since June, China has blocked attempts by India and the US to put Pakistan-based terrorists on the UN Security Council’s list of terror entities. The breeding of terrorists by the ‘establishment’ — the army — in Pakistan has led to devastation in their own country as well. Pakistan’s establishment does not mind if the cost of its bloody misadventures is paid in blood by its own citizenry. Cross-border terror has been a part of Pakistan’s foreign policy for so long that it has become institutionalised. As Modi said, a global effort must be made to combat and demolish institutionalised terror.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab: 39-year-old woman shot dead outside Bathinda bus stand in broad daylight

2
Trending

Watch: ‘Balle-balle’ dance off between 2 Sikh men to the tunes of ‘Tera yaar bolda’ goes viral

3
Punjab

Punjab cabinet clears old pension scheme notification; cane-crushing season to begin on November 20, says CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches scathing attack on farmers' unions over dharnas, roads blockages; accuses them of holding state govt to ransom

5
Trending

IAS officer pays the price for sharing his Gujarat election posting on Instagram; EC removes him from duty by calling it a 'publicity stunt'

6
Patiala

Patiala lawyers observe 'no work day' over 'trespassing' by police

7
Nation

India's first private rocket lifts off from ISRO spaceport

8
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

10
J & K

Farooq Abdullah resigns as National Conference president

Don't Miss

View All
Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Top News

Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pak, China

Slap cost on nations aiding terror as part of foreign policy: PM Modi takes swipe at Pakistan, China

Those trying to create sympathy for terrorists must be isola...

Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah

Regime change in Afghanistan poses threat to South Asia: Amit Shah

Growing influence of Al-Qaida, ISIS posing significant chall...

‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition

‘Place Gautam Navlakha under house arrest in 24 hours’, Supreme Court junks NIA petition

Probe agency had raised safety concerns

Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed

Up to Rs 500 crore fine for data breach proposed

It was Rs 15 crore earlier

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit city to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Sohana SHO, ASI put on notice for ‘disobedience’

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

External Affairs ministry driver held for espionage by Delhi police: was honey-trapped by Pak spy

External Affairs ministry driver held for espionage by Delhi police: was honey-trapped by Pak spy

Gurugram extortion case: Bobby Kataria’s anticipatory bail plea rejected

Aaftab was high on marijuana when he 'killed' Shraddha: Police

Court directs Delhi Police to complete Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala’s narco in 5 days

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

Pargat Singh’s daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra’s grandson; top leaders attend event

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations

Road blockade spells chaos

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Scam: Jammers sought at exam centres

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across Ludhiana city

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap in Ludhiana district

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized