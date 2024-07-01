Worthy champions

SPORT is a great leveller. It can be cruel, and magical. The agony of defeat and the joy of victory, the Indian cricket team has experienced it all. After the heartbreak in Ahmedabad comes the redemption in the Caribbean. As Rohit Sharma’s men held their nerve to edge past South Africa in a thrilling final and claim the T20 World Cup, the emotions were flowing thick and fast. They had finally got the monkey off their back. The ghosts of the loss to Australia in the 50-over World Cup in November last year lie buried. India won its second T20 World Cup but its first world title in 13 years. The MS Dhoni-led side had won the inaugural T20 event in 2007; he also captained the team to the ODI World Cup victory in 2011. Every win is special, every loss inerasable. That is sport, rewarding and humbling. The Men in Blue have been exceptional. They have shown true grit and character. Let’s savour the moment.

Rohit and Virat Kohli, among India’s greatest cricketers of all time, have announced their retirement from T20 International matches, along with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The timing could not have been better. They leave on a high. As does coach Rahul Dravid. The impressive South African captain Aiden Markram, who has taken his side farther than ever before, termed the loss gut-wrenching. The Indian cricketers know the feeling. The Indian fans, wildly passionate and given to bouts of euphoria and meltdown in equal measure, know it too. There can be only one winner — the game of cricket.

As we enter July, it’s time to shift the gaze to the Paris Olympics. A sporting spectacle that celebrates the best the world has to offer. Like Team India just exhibited. Well done!

