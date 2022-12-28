Zelenskyy’s appeal

UKRAINIAN President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s phone conversation with PM Narendra Modi, seeking India’s support for the implementation of his peace formula, is an important development in the Russia-Ukraine war that has entered its 11th month. It is apparent that Zelenskyy sees New Delhi, the new G20 president, as a potentially effective mediator. India has been insisting on dialogue and diplomacy to bring the long-drawn-out war to an end. PM Modi, who talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone earlier this month, has the same message for both antagonists — make efforts towards immediate cessation of hostilities. During his meeting with Putin in Uzbekistan in September, Modi had stated that ‘today’s era is not an era of war’, a remark that struck a chord with the international community and found a place in the Bali G20 Declaration. However, the conflict rages on despite such appeals for restoring sanity.

Withstanding pressure from the US and other western nations, India has chosen to maintain close ties with time-tested ally Russia. Prioritising its own interests and needs, New Delhi has been buying Russian oil at discounted rates. At the same time, India has red-flagged the disruptions caused by the war and unequivocally sought its early culmination, though stopping short of condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Any attempt at mediation will demand a far more challenging tightrope walk.

The opportunity to bring both sides to the negotiating table should not be frittered away. At stake are India’s credentials as an interlocuter. India, however, can’t do it all alone. It would have to ensure that its allies, especially the US, are on the same page. What should worry India is the part being played by America. During Zelenskyy’s recent trip to the US — his first foreign visit since the war started on February 24 — he secured a new $1.8-billion military aid package for his country. Making Ukraine better equipped militarily will only prolong the war. India needs to take a strong stand against war profiteering and sabre-rattling. The onerous responsibility of brokering peace talks will test Delhi’s diplomatic mettle.