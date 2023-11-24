10,000 sq ft poster for Ghost

In an attempt to promote Ghost, ZEE5 unveiled a 10,000 sq ft poster. As a tribute to the dashing Shiva Rajkumar the event was held in the presence of enthusiastic fans, esteemed media representatives, and the talented film crew.

Speaking about this milestone moment, Shiva said, “Words cannot express the sheer joy I feel as we celebrate the launch of Ghost on Zee5! The release of the largest poster in the Kannada cinema history is a significant milestone that bears witness to the unwavering love from my amazing fans, the tireless efforts of the film crew, and the enduring support from the media. Your overwhelming excitement and affection have broken records, and I am endlessly thankful and grateful. This milestone isn’t only about breaking records; it’s also about celebrating our shared love of cinema. I extend my heartfelt thanks for contributing to the creation of this truly special moment.”