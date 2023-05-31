10 years of ‘Ye Jawani Hai Diwani’ and director Ayan Mukherji is yet to see the full movie

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

Bollywood's superhit rom com 'Ye Jawani Hai Diwani' has completed a decade of its successful release. The film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur not only broke box office records but is still popular today. The narrative of the light-hearted Bunny and the introverted Naina does not fail to captivate the audiences.

While viewers repeatedly saw the film, director Ayan Mukherji admits that he is yet to watch it 'completely from beginning to end'. On the film's tenth anniversary, the filmmaker expressed his feelings on Instagram,

“YJHD - My second child, a piece of my heart and soul - 10 years old today!

I think after all these years, I can confidently say that…

Making this movie was one of the greatest joys of my life! And what we achieved with it - with all its perfections and imperfections - is a source of great eternal pride for me!

Strangely, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fully from beginning to end, since the day it released…

(Always pushing towards the next milestone, and not looking back enough…!)

But when I’m older and wiser - I think I will watch the movie at least once a year - because a big part of who I was and how I looked at life - is forever captured in this movie!

In the recent months, I have often had people recognise me and come up to me…and I’m thinking they will say something about Brahmāstra, and then they started talking about YJHD!

So, putting out a whole lot of gratitude for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani… and all the many people who connected deeply with the movie over the years!

Also sharing a Director’s Note I had written at the time, in my story which someone special from my team shared with me a few days ago… and it brought back all kinds of memories for me!

Yup :)”

Producer Karan Johar, also shared his memories of the movie. He posted a video on Instagram and wrote:

“Time flies…especially when a film like #YehJawaaniHaiDeewani never gets old. This was a special story which really got the heart and the pulse of the generation and many more to come…And what a dream team that told this story of dreams so beautifully!!! #10YearsOfYJHD

@ayan_mukerji #RanbirKapoor @deepikapadukone @adityaroykapur @kalkikanmani @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies”.

