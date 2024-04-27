11 years of 'Aashiqui 2': Revisiting romance through its iconic songs

ANI

Mumbai, April 27

On the 11th anniversary of the timeless romantic drama ‘Aashiqui 2,’ we delve into the magic that continues to captivate audiences through its unforgettable songs.

Released on April 26, 2013, this musical masterpiece directed by Mohit Suri left an indelible mark on Bollywood cinema with its poignant storyline and soul-stirring melodies. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit the enchanting melodies that defined the essence of romance:

1. Tum Hi Ho: This heart-wrenching ballad sung by Arijit Singh became an instant sensation, resonating with lovebirds worldwide. With its soulful lyrics penned by Mithoon and haunting melody, ‘Tum Hi Ho’ remains an anthem for eternal love.

2. Sun Raha Hai Na Tu: Another gem by Arijit Singh, this song beautifully portrays the pain of separation and the yearning for love. Composed by Ankit Tiwari, ‘Sun Raha Hai Na Tu’ strikes a chord with its emotional depth and stirring vocals.

3. Chahun Main Ya Naa: A melodious duet sung by Arijit Singh and Palak Muchhal, this song embodies the dilemma of conflicted emotions in love. With Jeet Ganguly’s soulful composition and Irshad Kamil’s evocative lyrics, ‘Chahun Main Ya Naa’ remains a favourite among romantic playlists.

4. Piya Aaye Na: This melancholic track, sung by KK and Tulsi Kumar, beautifully captures the agony of unrequited love. With its haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics, ‘Piya Aaye Na’ evokes raw emotions and leaves a lasting impact on listeners.

5. Hum Mar Jayenge: A poignant declaration of unconditional love, this song sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar tugs at the heartstrings. With its soothing melody and profound lyrics, ‘Hum Mar Jayenge’ embodies the resilience of love in the face of adversity.

6. Bhula Dena: Sung by Mustafa Zahid, this soul-stirring track encapsulates the pain of letting go and moving on. With its poignant lyrics and evocative composition, ‘Bhula Dena’ strikes a chord with anyone who has experienced the agony of lost love.

7. Aasan Nahin Yahan: This haunting melody sung by Arijit Singh captures the anguish of a broken heart. With its soulful rendition and poignant lyrics, ‘Aasan Nahin Yahan’ leaves a profound impact, reminding listeners of the fragility of love.

8. Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi: A song filled with longing and desire, this track sung by Arijit Singh mesmerizes with its enchanting melody. Complemented by Irshad Kamil’s heartfelt lyrics, ‘Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi’ evokes the bittersweet emotions of love.

As ‘Aashiqui 2’ commemorates 11 years on the cinematic horizon, its timeless songs continue to enchant and inspire audiences, reaffirming the eternal allure of romance in all its glory.

