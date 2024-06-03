13-year-old Arshiya from Jammu and Kashmir gets standing ovation on US TV show ‘America’s Got Talent’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 3

Arshiya, a 13-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir, has captivated the global audience with her spine-chilling performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’.

A video of her dance act has gone viral on social media. In it, the young and talented girl left all the four judges and the audience in awe with her horror-themed dance, earning a standing ovation from the panel.

Watch it here:

Arshiya Sharma from Jammu, J&K shocks judges, gets a standing ovation in the Americas Got Talent audition.



Lot of best wishes for you liitle Arshiya 👍 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4D2pyat1Lp — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) June 2, 2024

Introducing herself with confidence, Arshiya said, I am from Jammu and Kashmir, India. I am a dancer, but I don’t want to be like others. I want to be different. So, I tried incorporating gymnastics and adding some flexibility moves into my dance to stand out.”

Her performance began in eerie silence, creating a tense atmosphere. With striking horror makeup, Arshiya danced with an intensity and precision that startled the judges and spectators.

The judges, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, were left astounded. Klum praised Arshiya’s originality and execution, commenting, “When you said you were going to leave and come back with a change, I thought you would return in a pretty dress, but what I saw was something else entirely.”

Simon added, “I thought you were going to come back and do something like Disney or something sweet, but you left us blank, which was unexpected and brilliant at the same time.”

The judges continued to admire her makeup and the overall performance, advancing her to the next round.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Social Media #United States of America USA