13-year-old Arshiya from Jammu and Kashmir gets standing ovation on US TV show ‘America’s Got Talent’

Arshiya, a 13-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir, has captivated the global audience with her spine-chilling performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’.
A video of her dance act has gone viral on social media. In it, the young and talented girl left all the four judges and the audience in awe with her horror-themed dance, earning a standing ovation from the panel.
Introducing herself with confidence, Arshiya said, I am from Jammu and Kashmir, India. I am a dancer, but I don’t want to be like others. I want to be different. So, I tried incorporating gymnastics and adding some flexibility moves into my dance to stand out.”
Her performance began in eerie silence, creating a tense atmosphere. With striking horror makeup, Arshiya danced with an intensity and precision that startled the judges and spectators.
The judges, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, were left astounded. Klum praised Arshiya’s originality and execution, commenting, “When you said you were going to leave and come back with a change, I thought you would return in a pretty dress, but what I saw was something else entirely.”
Simon added, “I thought you were going to come back and do something like Disney or something sweet, but you left us blank, which was unexpected and brilliant at the same time.”
The judges continued to admire her makeup and the overall performance, advancing her to the next round.
