15th edition of Indian Film Festival Melbourne to be held in August 2024

For its 2024 chapter, IFFM announces new festival initiative called IFFM Baari

a still from the IFFM celebrations in Mumbai.



PTI

Mumbai, December 12

The 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will open on August 15, 2024, coinciding with India's 78th Independence Day celebrations, the organisers have announced.

The date of the upcoming edition was announced by Margaret Gardner, Governor of Victoria, at an IFFM industry event held here, according to a press release.

"Founded in 2010, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne brings Victorians together to experience the best of Indian Filmmaking, including the recent screen initiative, known as 'My Melbourne'.

"This project has seen the festival partner with renowned Indian filmmakers to create films reflecting the lived experience of the Indian Diaspora in Melbourne and highlight the diversity of those experiences. We are indeed fortunate to have this rich cultural event in Victoria," Gardner said in a statement.

For its 2024 chapter, the IFFM also announced a new festival initiative called IFFM Baari, which means "house" in Bengali. This segment will be "an inclusive space for founders and leaders from diverse creative industries to engage with emerging creative voices, especially from the south Asian communities".

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, IFFM director, described IFFM Baari as a positive step towards creating a home for the creative minds in the entertainment industry.

"It opens doors for collaboration, propelling Indian cinema into the Australian market and reinforcing the deep cultural ties between the two nations. As we celebrate 15 years of IFFM as a ground-breaking festival, Baari marks a new chapter in our journey," Lange added.

At the event, veteran actor Shabana Azmi was given the IFFM Excellence Award, which was confirmed for the 2023 festival, but she was unable to accept the award at the time.

Here are stills from IFFM celebration in Mumbai:

Azmi, who was most recently seen in Karan Johar's "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani", expressed her gratitude after receiving the award.

"I always believe it's the actors who get all the honours and attention, but I truly believe that actors and films are a result of all the teams behind the camera.

"I am thankful to every technician, spot boy, light guy, everyone who deserves to be celebrated. I'm grateful to the Governor, the Government of Victoria and IFFM to honour me with the Excellence in Cinema Award," the multiple award-winning actor said.

The 15th IFFM will also witness the premiere of 'My Melbourne', an initiative that brings together four celebrated Indian filmmakers Rima Das, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali and Onir to mentor young filmmakers from Australia.

All films were shot in Melbourne with a local cast and crew, and explore themes of diversity – race, disability, sexuality and gender.

The 2023 edition of the film gala opened on August 11.

