17-year-old Idant Dikshit held a photo-exhibition, Lessons from a Passport

Idant Dikshit, a 17-year-old passionate photographer, is an avid traveller whose two-day photo exhibition Lessons from a Passport, kicked off at the Art Gallery, Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh on Friday. He has travelled to six continents and many countries. The exhibition displayed a total of 53 images from his travels at the exhibition. It concluded on Saturday evening.

The two day photo exhibition covers the pictures taken by Idant at beautiful destinations of the world such as Seward, Strasbourg, Denali National park, Hallstatt, Vienna, Edinburgh, Rovaniemi, Iceland, New Zealand, Kyoto, Mykonos, Mostar, and his recent visit to Paris and Lyon.

Idant shared, “The exhibition is all about my travels this time. On previous occasions, I only displayed pictures from one country or a single trip. But this time you will find the pictures from different countries and continents. What is more interesting about this time is that I’ve tried to illustrate the myriad emotions of different destinations through my lens, which I felt via the beauty of nature and its characteristics during my travels.” At the exhibition, the breathtaking picture of dancing waves of Northern lights or the aurora borealis, taken at Ivalo were the highlights. Apart from these, the beautiful street pictures of Austria’s capital, Vienna and the alley of the old city of France, Lyon certainly held the viewer’s attention. His next destination is not a regular and popular tourist attraction on earth; in fact it is a place that has the world’s toughest terrains and extremely cold climate — Antarctica.