1920: Horrors of the Heart streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The film 1920: Horrors of the Heart is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Avika Gor, along with Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, and Ketki Kulkarni, among others.
Talking about the film, director Krishna Bhatt says, “The 1920 franchise has been a fan favourite horror film franchise, and with this newest edition, 1920: Horrors of the Heart, we have tried to take it up a notch. While it felt like a big responsibility to live up to the expectations, we had a great cast and crew that eased the process for us.”
He adds, “Avika has been a loved face on television, and with this film, we have tried to show her in a completely different light. With the film now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, a wider audience will be able to watch it.”
Talking about her film, Avika says, “Playing Meghna was like diving into the unknown. I love the horror genre and how it has evolved over the years. I was aware the 1920 franchise would mean pressure, but I was ready to take up the challenge.”-
