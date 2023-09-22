3 Idiots fame actor Akhil Mishra dies at 67

PTI

Actor Akhil Mishra, best known for his role in 3 Idiots, died after a fall at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, said a publicist for his actor-wife Suzanne Bernert. He was 67. The publicist said Mishra, who had blood pressure issues, succumbed to injuries following the accident in the kitchen.

“He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell down and hurt his head. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, he could not be saved,” the publicist said. Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot when Mishra passed away.

Mishra is best remembered for his role of librarian, Dubey, in 3 Idiots. He had also worked in films and serials such as Don, Gandhi, My Father; Uttaran, Udaan and Shrimaan Shrimati, among others.

