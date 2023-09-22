3 Idiots fame actor Akhil Mishra dies at 67

Actor Akhil Mishra, best known for his role in 3 Idiots, died after a fall at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, said a publicist for his actor-wife Suzanne Bernert. He was 67. The publicist said Mishra, who had blood pressure issues, succumbed to injuries following the accident in the kitchen.
“He was on a chair in the kitchen trying to do something when he fell down and hurt his head. He was later rushed to the hospital by the family and neighbours. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, he could not be saved,” the publicist said. Bernert was in Hyderabad for a shoot when Mishra passed away.
Mishra is best remembered for his role of librarian, Dubey, in 3 Idiots. He had also worked in films and serials such as Don, Gandhi, My Father; Uttaran, Udaan and Shrimaan Shrimati, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters