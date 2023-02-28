3 Rust crew members sue Alec Baldwin after he pleads not guilty in court

ANI
Washington, February 28
According to court papers acquired by TMZ on Monday, three 'Rust' crew workers sued Alec Baldwin and the movie's producers on Monday.
The people assert that after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021, they experienced anxiety and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.
According to Page Six, Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty in the case involving the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last week.
According to Page Six, Alec Baldwin submitted his plea on Thursday.
Page Six further reported that Baldwin is also prohibited from consuming alcohol, owning a gun, or communicating with witnesses other than to negotiate the continuance of "Rust" filming.
In January, Baldwin was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.
