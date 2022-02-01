30% tax on digital assets unleashes meme fest on Twitter

Chandigarh, February 1
FM Nirmala Sitharaman decision to unleash a heavy 30% tax on digital assets has initiated a meme storm on Twitter.
This stance of government has flooded Twitter with memes, as charging 30% seems to not add up.
A user shared video clip of a movie where two partners are distributing money among themselves where one is portrayed as government and another as Crypto investor.
Goverment on crypto 30% tax 🤣#cryptocurrency#IndiaWantsCrypto pic.twitter.com/g1LzcPxEGH— Crypto with Khan ( SFZ ) (@Cryptowithkhan) February 1, 2022
Another user said, “Tax crypto, but ethically. Treat it like any other professional asset class.”
Harish Uikey wrote, “Me accepting Rs 100 profit on crypto after paying 30% tax to government”
Me accepting Rs100 profit on crypto after paying 30% tax to government 🤣🤣🤣 #Budget2022 #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/yprPpfA5qg— Harish Uikey (@harris_2709) February 1, 2022
“After 30% tax, calculating what will be profit”, wrote Nocturnal Soul
After 30% tax ,calculating what will be profit 🤦#Budget2022 #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/w5McCSfz3m— Nocturnal Soul (@Mirage_gurrl) February 1, 2022
The prevalence of Cryptocurrency was seen to be on great rise for last few years globally. The fate of this digital currency was also uncertain as government never made its stand clear over legitimizing such transactions. It has also been presumed that government could anytime do away with such transactions by bringing an ordinance in Parliament. However, it stayed with 30% charges levied upon it.
