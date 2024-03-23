3rd edition of ‘Mamaearth’ presents Beautiful Indians 2024 acknowledges Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Bobby Deol for their goodness inside them

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 19

Mamaearth celebrated the good deeds of individuals at the third edition of Beautiful Indians 2024.

The star-studded event was hosted on March 19, where individuals from diverse walks of life were honoured, reiterating the fact that there is beauty in every act of kindness. Hosted by Aparshakti Khurana, the event celebrated individuals whose charisma and expertise have not only inspired but also contributed significantly to bringing about positive change.

Taking the celebrations higher pop singer Akasa Singh dazzled the audience with her power packed performance.

The Jury comprising prominent personalities selected the Beautiful Indians who have inspirational stories. These are ordinary people, celebrities, and content creators, who won the award in the People for Good, Creators for Good, and Special Awards categories.

Among the recipients of the Special Awards, Tiger Shroff with his awe-inspiring action sequences, won the title of Youth Icon, while versatile actor and performer Siddhant Chaturvedi bagged the Rising Star award. Ananya Panday, who gave us a splendid performance in her recent release was declared the Standout Performer of the Year (Female) while Kartik Aaryan received the Standout Performer of the Year (Male) award for his performance in his latest movie. Bobby Deol stole hearts as the Most Loved Star and his trending dance on the famous entry track in his super hit movie, while Madhuri Dixit held the spotlight as the Sensational Superstar. Tamannaah Bhatia won the title of Star in the Spotlight accolade. Entertaining us with his gimmicks, social media sensation Orry took home the award for Entertainer of the Year. Karisma Kapoor, renowned as the first Kapoor lady to make a career in films, was hailed as The Trailblazer, while Manish Malhotra was honoured with the Fashion Visionary award. Sini Shetty, who won Femina Miss India World 2022, was applauded for her Beauty For A Purpose.

Versatile actor Shraddha Kapoor was lauded as Fan’s Favorite Award, while Sobhita Dhulipala, always on top of her style game, took home the laurel for Fashion It girl.

The People for Good category honoured goodness ambassadors including:

● Prasiddhi Singh - Child Environmentalist & Social Entrepreneur, Chennai

● Deep Narayan Nayak - Educator Transforming Lives Across Generations, West Bengal

● Kiran Kamdar - Parkinson’s Warrior Ensuring Hospital Patients Get Essential Nutrition, Mumbai

● Dwishojoyee Banerjee - Young Environmental Activist Saving The Planet, One Paper Bag At A Time, Patna

● Sahil Kaushar - CEO Of The Noble Citizen Foundation, Bihar

● Dilshad Mehershahi, Geetanjali Gaur, Beverly Louis & Gautam Lalwani of Mann - Co-Founders Of Mann, Mumbai

● Dr. Meghana Pemmaiah - Wildlife Veterinarian On A Rescue Mission, Mangaluru

The Creators for Good recognised content creators who have leveraged their reach to bring about change for the better. The winners included:

● Ted The Stoner - Fervent Advocate for positive social change

● Aishwarya Sharma - Fashion & Climate change activist

● Anupriya Kapur - Entrepreneur & Inspiring role model

● Tarun Mishra - Founder of Help Drive Foundation

● Gayatri Bhardwaj - Dedicated Animal Welfare Warrior

● Revant Himatsingka (FoodPharmer) - Influencer creating positive change

● Barkha Singh - Actor and influencer raising her voice for animal welfare

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.