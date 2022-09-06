53rd IFFI in Goa: MIB invites entries for ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’

ANI

New Delhi, September 6

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday opened the entries for ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ with the aim to identify, encourage and nurture young creative talents from across various aspects of filmmaking.

According to the official information, the initiative—which is in its second year—is an annual platform at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) held in Goa.

It was launched in 2021 to mark the 75th year of India’s independence as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The number of filmmakers being recognised is symbolic of the years of Indian Independence, said an official statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting adding that it is envisioned that in the coming years the number of youths participating in Creative Minds will increase by one to keep the spirit of the endeavour alive.

“The 75 creative minds will be shortlisted and selected on the basis of their submissions by an eminent jury, under the aegis of the National Film Development Corporation ahead of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India,” it said.

The programme intends to identify the young budding filmmakers and provide them with a platform to interact and learn from national as well as international filmmakers during the period of IFFI, Goa.

The event is said to be one of its kind with a large gathering of young creative minds that are selected through a competition at any premier film festival the world over.

It was conceptualised in 2021 by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur to provide a platform and connect young talent with the masters of industry from the media and entertainment sector.

During the festival event in Goa, the selected ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ shall also attend workshops and sessions curated by the masters of cinema.

Further, each team will take part in a group competition to make a short film in 53 hours. The themes of the short film will be based on the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav wherein the teams can showcase their idea of India@100.

The selected creative minds will be then made a part of seven teams in consultation with Shorts TV, the programming partner of this initiative. The films produced by the seven teams will have a theatrical screening on November 24 at IFFI followed by an award ceremony to celebrate the winning Film. All participants shall be recognised for participating in the competition challenge.

The initiative also is another step in the direction of making India a content and post-production hub for the world, by identifying, nurturing and up-skilling the young talent and making them industry connected as well as ready.

According to the ministry, the initiative is nurturing as well as building an ecosystem of young filmmakers allowing them to network and collaborate from an early stage.

The Ministry has also planned to introduce some productive interventions so that the participants can utilise this opportunity for gainful employment in the Media and Entertainment space.

It said that the entries for the same shall remain open from September 5 to September 23 at https://www.iffigoa.org/creativeminds.

#MIB