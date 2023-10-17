69th National Film Awards: Shreya Ghoshal receives Best Female Playback Singer award for song 'Mayava Chayava'

ANI
New Delhi, October 17
Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Tuesday received the Best Female Playback Singer award at the 69th National Film Awards for the song 'Mayava Chayava' from the tamil film 'Iravin Nizhal'.
Shreya received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.
This marks Shreya's fifth National Film Award.
She won her first National Award in 2003 for her song 'Bairy Piya' in 'Devdas'. Later she bagged the National Awards for 'Dheere Jalna' (Paheli) and 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' (Jab We Met).
In 2010, she won a National Award for not one but two songs -- 'Jiv Dangla' from the Marathi film 'Jogva' and 'Pherari Mon' from the Bangla movie 'Antaheen'.
Established in 1954, the National Film Awards is one of the most prestigious and much-looked-forward-to events in the country. The Hon'ble President of India presents the awards culminating in the showcasing of award-winning films for the public.
