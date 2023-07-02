 '72 Hoorain makes serious statement about terrorism', says director Sanjay Puran : The Tribune India

  Entertainment

'72 Hoorain makes serious statement about terrorism', says director Sanjay Puran

There have been reports that CBFC refused to issue censor certificate to '72 Hoorain' trailer

'72 Hoorain makes serious statement about terrorism', says director Sanjay Puran

Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 2

Director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan spoke about the controversy surrounding his upcoming film '72 Hoorain'.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday issued a statement denying reports that it had refused to issue a censor certificate to the trailer of '72 Hoorain' by National Award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Reports on the alleged denial of a censor certificate for the film's trailer sparked debates over creative freedom and censorship.

However, the CBFC denied the reports in a statement saying, "Misleading reports are being circulated in certain sections of media that a film and its trailer titled "Bahattar Hoorain (72 Hoorain)" has been refused certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)."

Talking exclusively to ANI, Sanjay said, " When you produce a movie for the big screen, you want the movie trailer to be shown in theatres. The film trailer is not certified by the censor board. The censor board instructed you to make changes to the trailer on July 27 before it is released on August 28. How can someone expect the modifications to be made in such a short period of time when it is kind of a last-minute change?"

He added, "Why is there an issue in the trailer? It is improper for a censor to ask for a last-minute change in the trailer. To make the movie, we have to overcome several obstacles." "Look, one thing that unites all conflicts is that the subject has been left hanging someplace. This film is making a serious statement. There is a lot of internal terrorism that has to be discussed." Sanjay said.

He added, "There is a difference between 'a certificate we want to give' and 'a certificate we actually gave.' It takes a lot of days to understand what cut you want while doing a movie and when next day the trailer is about to be released they want the changes." "I want people to comprehend the seriousness of the things that have been attempted to be shown in the movie. One of the major issues facing the globe is terrorism. It must be addressed and talked about.

As you can see, individuals are making statements without having viewed the film. I want people to watch the movie first before deciding if it is right or wrong. The movie defines terrorism." Sanjay said.

Earlier, the makers of the film digitally unveiled the official trailer of the film.Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the trailer and captioned it, "'72 HOORAIN' TRAILER OUT NOW... Team #72Hoorain - directed by #NationalAward winner #SanjayPuranSinghChauhan- launches the trailer of the film, which arrives in *cinemas* on 7 July 2023.'

Here's the trailer:

Helmed by two-time National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, it is slated to release on July 7.The film is produced by Gulab Singh Tanwar, Kiran Dagar, and Anirudh Tanwar and is co-produced by Ashoke Pandit. Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film in 10 languages.'72 Hoorain' stars Pavan Malhotra and Ameer Bashir in the lead roles.

